West Boca Medical reunites doctors with preemies - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

West Boca Medical reunites doctors with preemies

Story Video: Click here

The West Boca Medical Center hosting an event Sunday where they welcomed back babies once placed in their neonatal intensive care unit as preemies.

The children are now living normal and healthy lives.

An estimated 300 people attended to celebrate with the doctors and medical staff.

 
Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.