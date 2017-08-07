West Boca Medical reunites doctors with preemies

Robert Hardy, a veteran British stage and screen actor who played Minister for Magic Cornelius Fudge in the "Harry Potter" movies, has died.

Robert Hardy, Cornelius Fudge in 'Harry Potter', dies at 91

We have Toll House Inn owner Ruth Wakefield to thank for the creation of chocolate chip cookies.

Eat up! It's Chocolate Chip Cookie Day

Animal activists are outraged over a video showing men laughing while shooting a shark and watching it bleed to death. WARNING: The video is very graphic.

GRAPHIC: Video shows men shooting shark, laughing as its bleeds out

5 things to watch in July jobs report: Wage growth, work week, blacks' unemployment rate.

Jobless rate raises question: How much better can it get?

In a first, scientists safely repair a disease-causing gene in human embryos, a step toward one day preventing inherited diseases.

First embryo gene-repair holds promise for inherited disease

The West Boca Medical Center hosting an event Sunday where they welcomed back babies once placed in their neonatal intensive care unit as preemies.

The children are now living normal and healthy lives.

An estimated 300 people attended to celebrate with the doctors and medical staff.