Starbucks: Immigrant discount day ad false

Starbucks has fallen victim to an internet hoax.

Bogus ads circulating online say August 11th is "Starbucks Dreamer Day."

The ads say on that day, all undocumented Americans get a 40-percent discount on any menu item.

The fake ads also include the hashtag: #borderfreecoffee.

Starbucks officials tell CNN the promotion is "completely false."

