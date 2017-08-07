Starbucks: Immigrant discount day ad false

An attack, possibly by sea lice, hospitalized 16-year-old Sam Kanizay of Melbourne.

In a first, scientists safely repair a disease-causing gene in human embryos, a step toward one day preventing inherited diseases.

First embryo gene-repair holds promise for inherited disease

An 11-year-old who reeled in a giant carp says he knew it was a record contender before he ever got it onto land.

Tropical Storm Franklin is expected to make landfall on the Yucatan Peninsula on Monday.

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris have announced they are separating after eight years of marriage.

Starbucks has fallen victim to an internet hoax.

Bogus ads circulating online say August 11th is "Starbucks Dreamer Day."

The ads say on that day, all undocumented Americans get a 40-percent discount on any menu item.

The fake ads also include the hashtag: #borderfreecoffee.

Starbucks officials tell CNN the promotion is "completely false."