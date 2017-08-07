Woman shot in robbery attempt in Boynton Beach - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Woman shot in robbery attempt in Boynton Beach

A 32-year-old woman was critically injured after being shot Sunday night in Boynton Beach, according to police.

Officers said they found Melissa Lavell with several gunshot wounds not long before midnight in the 400 block of Northeast 11th Avenue.

She said a skinny black man with dreadlocks, wearing a white tank top and basketball shorts, tried to rob her, according to police.

Lavell was taken to a trauma center for treatment.

Anyone with information is urged to call Boynton Beach police detectives at 561-732-8116 or Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS.  

