Woman shot in robbery attempt in Boynton Beach

An attack, possibly by sea lice, hospitalized 16-year-old Sam Kanizay of Melbourne.

In a first, scientists safely repair a disease-causing gene in human embryos, a step toward one day preventing inherited diseases.

An 11-year-old who reeled in a giant carp says he knew it was a record contender before he ever got it onto land.

Tropical Storm Franklin is expected to make landfall on the Yucatan Peninsula on Monday.

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris have announced they are separating after eight years of marriage.

A 32-year-old woman was critically injured after being shot Sunday night in Boynton Beach, according to police.

Officers said they found Melissa Lavell with several gunshot wounds not long before midnight in the 400 block of Northeast 11th Avenue.

She said a skinny black man with dreadlocks, wearing a white tank top and basketball shorts, tried to rob her, according to police.

Lavell was taken to a trauma center for treatment.

Anyone with information is urged to call Boynton Beach police detectives at 561-732-8116 or Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS.