Driver dies when pickup overturns in Loxahatchee - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Driver dies when pickup overturns in Loxahatchee

A driver died Sunday when his Ford F-150 went into a Loxahatchee Groves canal an overturned, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

Clifford Williams, 68, was attempting to turn onto C Rd., from Collecting Canal Rd., and ended up in the canal on the west side of C RD., an investigator said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.