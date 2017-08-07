Driver dies when pickup overturns in Loxahatchee

Don Baylor, the 1979 AL MVP with the California Angels who went on to become manager of the year with the Colorado Rockies in 1995, has died.

Don Baylor, former MVP and manager of year, dead at 68

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris have announced they are separating after eight years of marriage.

In a first, scientists safely repair a disease-causing gene in human embryos, a step toward one day preventing inherited diseases.

A British model who says she was lured to Milan and kidnapped by a criminal who threatened to auction her online is back in Britain and speaking to police.

An 11-year-old who reeled in a giant carp says he knew it was a record contender before he ever got it onto land.

A driver died Sunday when his Ford F-150 went into a Loxahatchee Groves canal an overturned, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

Clifford Williams, 68, was attempting to turn onto C Rd., from Collecting Canal Rd., and ended up in the canal on the west side of C RD., an investigator said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.