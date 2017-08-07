Couple killed in crash 1 day after wedding - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Couple killed in crash 1 day after wedding

CLEARWATER, Kan. (AP) -- A traffic accident in Kansas has claimed the lives of a husband and wife, just one day after their marriage.

The Wichita Eagle reports that the accident happened around 6:30 p.m. Saturday near Clearwater. The driver of a truck, Austin Wesson, was pronounced dead at the scene. His 19-year-old wife, Rebekah Bouma, died about 12:30 a.m. Monday at a hospital.

Bouma and Wesson married on Friday.

Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office Lt. Lin Dehning says the cause of the accident is under investigation.

Clearwater is about 20 miles (30 kilometers) southwest of Wichita.
