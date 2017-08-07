Couple killed in crash 1 day after wedding

Don Baylor, the 1979 AL MVP with the California Angels who went on to become manager of the year with the Colorado Rockies in 1995, has died.

Don Baylor, former MVP and manager of year, dead at 68

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris have announced they are separating after eight years of marriage.

In a first, scientists safely repair a disease-causing gene in human embryos, a step toward one day preventing inherited diseases.

A British model who says she was lured to Milan and kidnapped by a criminal who threatened to auction her online is back in Britain and speaking to police.

An 11-year-old who reeled in a giant carp says he knew it was a record contender before he ever got it onto land.

CLEARWATER, Kan. (AP) -- A traffic accident in Kansas has claimed the lives of a husband and wife, just one day after their marriage.

The Wichita Eagle reports that the accident happened around 6:30 p.m. Saturday near Clearwater. The driver of a truck, Austin Wesson, was pronounced dead at the scene. His 19-year-old wife, Rebekah Bouma, died about 12:30 a.m. Monday at a hospital.

Bouma and Wesson married on Friday.

Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office Lt. Lin Dehning says the cause of the accident is under investigation.

Clearwater is about 20 miles (30 kilometers) southwest of Wichita.

Information from: The Wichita (Kan.) Eagle