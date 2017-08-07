Person stabbed in suburban West Palm Beach - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Person stabbed in suburban West Palm Beach

One person was stabbed in suburban West Palm Beach Monday afternoon, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.

It happened near the 1700 block of 63rd Way S in Casa Del Monte Mobile Home Park.

Fire rescue said a person with a stab injury was taken to an area trauma center.

The person's condition was not released.

One person is in custody, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. 

 

