Smoke restaurant closes Delray Beach location

A well-known barbecue restaurant on Atlantic Avenue in Delray Beach closed Monday for good.

The owner of Smoke says rising rent costs are to blame.

Owner Scott Kennedy said that he is thankful for the community support, and said closing was especially sad for his employees.

Smoke's Fort Lauderdale location remains open, and there are plans for a second Lauderdale location.

Kennedy plans on opening a Delray Beach location again, although not on Atlantic Avenue. 

