Dispute over medical bills in Venus car crash

Don Baylor, the 1979 AL MVP with the California Angels who went on to become manager of the year with the Colorado Rockies in 1995, has died.

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris have announced they are separating after eight years of marriage.

In a first, scientists safely repair a disease-causing gene in human embryos, a step toward one day preventing inherited diseases.

An 11-year-old who reeled in a giant carp says he knew it was a record contender before he ever got it onto land.

A British model who says she was lured to Milan and kidnapped by a criminal who threatened to auction her online is back in Britain and speaking to police.

New court documents filed in connection with the wrongful death lawsuit against Venus Williams, say the tennis superstar should not be held accountable for medical bills of a crash survivor.

In June, Williams' car collided with another vehicle in Palm Beach Gardens. Williams did not suffer any injuries, but according to court records, the driver of the second vehicle, Linda Barson, broke her arm, hand, and finger.

Barson's husband, Jerome, died two weeks later as a result of his injuries.

Police originally charged Williams for failing to yield to the Barson's vehicle, prompting a wrongful death lawsuit against Williams.

Then, days later, armed with new surveillance video, police said Williams lawfully entered the intersection at North Lake Blvd. and Ballen Isle Drive, and were no longer charging her.

Fast forward to August, and, through court records, Williams' attorneys say the tennis superstar shouldn't have to pay "for the personal injuries of the surviving spouse" because that claim is not upheld under the Wrongful Death Statute.

They also say parts of the lawsuit cite old, "impertinent" statistics from 2015; stats which say "failing to yield the right of way are the leading causes of traffic fatalities in the state of Florida." Williams' attorneys are asking to strike these portions from the lawsuit.