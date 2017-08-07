How clean is your drinking water?

Don Baylor, the 1979 AL MVP with the California Angels who went on to become manager of the year with the Colorado Rockies in 1995, has died.

An 11-year-old who reeled in a giant carp says he knew it was a record contender before he ever got it onto land.

A British model who says she was lured to Milan and kidnapped by a criminal who threatened to auction her online is back in Britain and speaking to police.

A new online database is showing people their drinking water is not entirely free of contaminants.



The Environmental Working Group spent two years collecting data from the government on contaminants found in testing at water utilities.



Now, anyone can find out what’s in their water by typing in their zip code on EWG’s website.



Bill Walker, vice president and managing editor of EWG, says he thinks this study has revealed the need for stricter federal standards for water contamination, especially to prevent the pollution from happening in the first place.