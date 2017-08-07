How clean is your drinking water? - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

How clean is your drinking water?

A new online database is showing people their drinking water is not entirely free of contaminants.

The Environmental Working Group spent two years collecting data from the government on contaminants found in testing at water utilities.

Now, anyone can find out what’s in their water by typing in their zip code on EWG’s website. 

Bill Walker, vice president and managing editor of EWG, says he thinks this study has revealed the need for stricter federal standards for water contamination, especially to prevent the pollution from happening in the first place.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.