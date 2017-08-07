Cousin of LW shooting victim took bullet for him

An 11-year-old who reeled in a giant carp says he knew it was a record contender before he ever got it onto land.

Monday, Juan Cruz was supposed start his first day on the job as a painter. It's why he was at Las Flores in Lake Worth with his cousin, Pedro Cruz, Saturday night. It was a celebration.



Instead, Juan's family and friends returned tonight to where Juan was shot and killed, not to celebrate his new job, but his selfless act of courage.



"What can I tell you about him man? He was a very chill dude. He was always happy," cousin Brenda Caballo said.



Pedro told me, through a translator, Juan pushed him out of the way when saw a man draw his gun.



"Juan saved his life," Brenda said.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says 48-year-old Nelson Hernandez Mena shouted homophobic slurs before opening fire. Mena has been charged with first degree murder. It's possible for prosecutors to add 'hate crime' to elevate the charge but first degree murder is the highest charge allowed.



Also in the crowd two men who knew Juan for only a few minutes.



Tyler Rosenow and Yan Johnson.



"Everybody else left except the neighbors. The good hearted people who were here to help," Brenda said.



"Our immediate reaction was just to stop the bleeding just do something. But you could tell it wouldn't really help," Yan said.



"They called 911 because he wasn't able to do that," Brenda said.



"I was standing right next to him when he took his last breath. It was really sad," Tyler said.

"He's only 22 and I'm 22. No mother should have to bury their child," Yan said.



Perfect strangers, helping a son, a brother, a cousin as best they could.



"We're not supposed to be here. We're supposed to be here celebrating. With him," Brenda said.

