Will Costco open in Palm City?

An 11-year-old who reeled in a giant carp says he knew it was a record contender before he ever got it onto land.

Don Baylor, the 1979 AL MVP with the California Angels who went on to become manager of the year with the Colorado Rockies in 1995, has died.

Don Baylor, former MVP and Manager of Year, dead at 68

In a first, scientists safely repair a disease-causing gene in human embryos, a step toward one day preventing inherited diseases.

A British model who says she was lured to Milan and kidnapped by a criminal who threatened to auction her online is back in Britain and speaking to police.

Some residents in Palm City are keeping up their fight to prevent Costco from opening shop near their homes.

For the 4th time in more than two years, county leaders are reviewing an application from Costco looking to do business near the intersection of Martin Highway and High Meadow Avenue.

That location is the primary reason thousands of Palm City residents are opposed to the application, according to a Facebook page against a Palm City Costco.

Resident Marsi Walker has been a vocal opponent of the project for years, during the first, second and third applications, all which failed to get county approval.

“How many times do they get?” Walker said.

County leaders were slated to make a decision about the 4th application last month.

Walker says August 1, it appeared on the county website that a decision had been made. She claimed the website for the county listed the Costco application as non-compliant.

“It was a great thing, we were excited,” Walker said.

The next day, Walker said that changed. The website still says the decision is pending.

“We’re still in a holding pattern…The staff report is showing pending,” Walker said. “We were told by the county it’s still under review and they’re still processing the findings.”

Now, she’s checking the website daily, knowing at anytime, county leaders could make a decision.

Walker is not opposed to having a Costco in Martin County. But the location Costco has selected has problems, she says.

It is close to environmentally sensitive areas, multiple schools and neighborhoods. She worries about the traffic that could back up.

“Palm city kids that have to cross that street everyday to get to school. It’s a disaster waiting to happen in my opinion,” Walker said.

Traffic is one of the issues that has held up the application process for Costco over the years.

If the traffic issue can be resolved and Costco’s 4th application is approved by the county, Walker says she and other opponents plan to sue the county.

“We are Palm City, Stuart, Martin County residents just looking to preserve our lifestyle,” Walker said. “We’ve been fighting them for 2 1/2 years, we’re not backing down.”