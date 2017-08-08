Food trucks get 2nd chance in Loxahatchee Groves

An 11-year-old who reeled in a giant carp says he knew it was a record contender before he ever got it onto land.

An 11-year-old who reeled in a giant carp says he knew it was a record contender before he ever got it onto land.

Don Baylor, the 1979 AL MVP with the California Angels who went on to become manager of the year with the Colorado Rockies in 1995, has died.

Don Baylor, the 1979 AL MVP with the California Angels who went on to become manager of the year with the Colorado Rockies in 1995, has died.

A British model who says she was lured to Milan and kidnapped by a criminal who threatened to auction her online is back in Britain and speaking to police.

A British model who says she was lured to Milan and kidnapped by a criminal who threatened to auction her online is back in Britain and speaking to police.

Story Video: Click here

The kitchen inside Chela's Mexican Food Truck is back open. They were cooking for free Monday as a show of thanks to their customers.

Benny Arteaga, whose mother owns Chela's said, "Our customers are very supportive and very committed to helping us come back and stay here at Red Barn."



Last month the town of Loxahatchee Groves told the owners of four food trucks that their trucks could not operate in town.

But after some residents objected, the town took a closer look at where they could operate. "We are just overjoyed. We had people from Wellington, different communities that came and supported us."



The town says there are places for them.

"Going to come up with a policy regarding food trucks. We feel they fit on commercial property, retail nurseries would be a good fit and while we are doing that, basically went through a zoning in progress that allows those that had been operating can continue operating," said Mayor Dave Browning.



Customers are happy.

Emma Whillans said, "It's super authentic, everything is just fresh and they really take pride in what they do."

"I highly encourage food trucks. They are great. They are a nice edition," said Mark Grunow, another customer.