PBSO responds to shooting at gated complex - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a shooting late Monday night at a gated complex in Mangonia Park.

 

PBSO said there was a shooting reported at 11:40 p.m. at the Hampton Court Apartments located at 4767 Australian Ave. 

It's unclear if anyone was hurt or if anyone was arrested.

 

 

 

