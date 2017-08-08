Boynton crash jails one, another hospitalized - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Boynton crash jails one, another hospitalized

Story Video: Click here

One person was arrested and another sent to the hospital after an overnight crash on Hypoluxo Road near Interstate 95.

A car flipped on top of another vehicle during the wreck

Boynton Beach police say the incident started with a traffic stop. 

One person was later arrested for fleeing and eluding police.

The condition of the person hospitalized has not been released.

Stay with WPTV.com and NewsChannel 5 for more details as they become available.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.