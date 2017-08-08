PBC school buses, crossing guards practicing - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

PBC school buses, crossing guards practicing

Watch out for buses and crossing guards on Tuesday; they’ll be out in our neighborhoods practicing for the first day of school.

RELATED: More Back to School news

Tuesday is the second mock run for buses in Palm Beach County, so drivers may want to give themselves some extra time to get to work.

Seventy-eight new buses will be hitting the road this new school year. The cost was covered by the county's new one-cent sales tax.

Each bus will come with air conditioning, seat belts, surveillance cameras and GPS trackers.

Superintendent Dr. Robert Avossa is asking people to practice safety during the first weeks of school since the district has noticed an uptick in crashes involving buses.

“We have way too many people who bump into our buses, and its shocking to me how many bus accidents we have," Avossa said. "We're doing everything we can to hold our bus drivers accountable when we have accidents, but we need the community to step up as well."

School crossing guards will be training on Tuesday too. Drivers are reminded to stop before stop lights or streets signs, not in the crosswalk.

Routes for buses will be posted Aug. 9. 

