Female victim identified after fatal shooting through sliding glass door at Mangonia Park apartments

Don Baylor, the 1979 AL MVP with the California Angels who went on to become manager of the year with the Colorado Rockies in 1995, has died.

A British model who says she was lured to Milan and kidnapped by a criminal who threatened to auction her online is back in Britain and speaking to police.

In a first, scientists safely repair a disease-causing gene in human embryos, a step toward one day preventing inherited diseases.

A medical journal report reveals that a safe haven for drug users has been operating in the United States for three years.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said a woman was fatally shot overnight at a gated apartment complex in Mangonia Park.

PBSO said the shooting was reported at 11:40 p.m. Monday at the Hampton Court Apartments located at 4767 Australian Ave.

When deputies arrived, they found the shooting victim, identified as Rosemithe Colin, 39, and transported her to a local hospital where she later died.

Detectives found evidence that the shooter fired a weapon through the sliding glass door, striking Colin inside the apartment. The motive of the shooting is unknown.

Detectives are investigating the shooting as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

