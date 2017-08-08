Female victim identified after fatal shooting through sliding glass door at Mangonia Park apartments

-
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said a woman was fatally shot overnight at a gated apartment complex in Mangonia Park.
PBSO said the shooting was reported at 11:40 p.m. Monday at the Hampton Court Apartments located at 4767 Australian Ave.
When deputies arrived, they found the shooting victim, identified as Rosemithe Colin, 39, and transported her to a local hospital where she later died.
Detectives found evidence that the shooter fired a weapon through the sliding glass door, striking Colin inside the apartment. The motive of the shooting is unknown.
Detectives are investigating the shooting as a homicide.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.
