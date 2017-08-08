Woman fatally shot through sliding glass door - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Woman fatally shot through sliding glass door

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said a woman was fatally shot overnight at a gated apartment complex in Mangonia Park.

 

PBSO said the shooting was reported at 11:40 p.m. Monday at the Hampton Court Apartments located at 4767 Australian Ave. 

When deputies arrived, they found the shooting victim and transported her to a local hospital where she later died.

Detectives found evidence that the shooter fired a weapon through the sliding glass door, striking the woman inside the apartment. The motive of this shooting is unknown.

Detectives are investigating the shooting as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

The victim's name has not been released.

 

 

 

 

