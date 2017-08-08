Inmate captured after escaping release center

Don Baylor, the 1979 AL MVP with the California Angels who went on to become manager of the year with the Colorado Rockies in 1995, has died.

Don Baylor, former MVP and Manager of Year, dead at 68

A British model who says she was lured to Milan and kidnapped by a criminal who threatened to auction her online is back in Britain and speaking to police.

In a first, scientists safely repair a disease-causing gene in human embryos, a step toward one day preventing inherited diseases.

A medical journal report reveals that a safe haven for drug users has been operating in the United States for three years.

An inmate is back in custody after escaping from a community release center near the Palm Beach County Fairgrounds.

The Florida Department of Corrections said the inmate, Michael C. Krosnowksi, 39, escaped from the West Palm Beach Community Release Center at about 9:35 a.m. Monday.

He was located and back in custody at 4:05 p.m.

Krosnowksi was serving time for burglary and selling stolen items. He started serving a two-year sentence in 2016.

The Department of Corrections has not released details on how he escaped or where he was later located.

