Inmate captured after escaping release center

Inmate captured after escaping release center

An inmate is back in custody after escaping from a community release center near the Palm Beach County Fairgrounds.

The Florida Department of Corrections said the inmate, Michael C. Krosnowksi, 39, escaped from the West Palm Beach Community Release Center at about 9:35 a.m. Monday.

 

He was located and back in custody at 4:05 p.m.

Krosnowksi was serving time for burglary and selling stolen items. He started serving a two-year sentence in 2016.

The Department of Corrections has not released details on how he escaped or where he was later located.
 

