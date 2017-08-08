Disney World unveils sculpture in honor of Lane Thomas Graves, 2-year-old killed by alligator

Posted: Tuesday, August 8 2017 12:33 AM EDT 2017-08-08 04:33:04 GMT Updated: Tuesday, August 8 2017 10:54 AM EDT 2017-08-08 14:54:17 GMT
A medical journal report reveals that a safe haven for drug users has been operating in the United States for three years.
Posted: Wednesday, August 2 2017
In a first, scientists safely repair a disease-causing gene in human embryos, a step toward one day preventing inherited diseases.
Posted: Monday, August 7 2017

A British model who says she was lured to Milan and kidnapped by a criminal who threatened to auction her online is back in Britain and speaking to police.

Posted: Sunday, August 6 2017
Tropical Storm Franklin made landfall late Monday night.
Posted: Monday, August 7 2017
Don Baylor, the 1979 AL MVP with the California Angels who went on to become manager of the year with the Colorado Rockies in 1995, has died.
ORLANDO, Fla. - Walt Disney World is honoring the little boy who was killed by an alligator at the Grand Floridian resort last year with a newly unveiled sculpture.
The lighthouse sculpture honors Lane Thomas Graves and the foundation created in his name. It was placed along the shorelines where the tragic incident occurred more than a year ago.
According to WFTV.com, The Graves family said in a statement, “We find comfort that so many people continue to remember our sweet boy, Lane, and we believe the lighthouse stands as a beacon of hope and support for families in the depths of despair. We will continue to honor Lane and preserve his spirit through the Lane Thomas Foundation." Learn more about the Lane Thomas Foundation here.
