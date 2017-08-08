Disney World unveils sculpture in honor of Lane Thomas Graves, 2 - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Disney World unveils sculpture in honor of Lane Thomas Graves, 2-year-old killed by alligator

ORLANDO, Fla. - Walt Disney World is honoring the little boy who was killed by an alligator at the Grand Floridian resort last year with a newly unveiled sculpture.

The lighthouse sculpture honors Lane Thomas Graves and the foundation created in his name. It was placed along the shorelines where the tragic incident occurred more than a year ago. 

According to WFTV.com, The Graves family said in a statement, “We find comfort that so many people continue to remember our sweet boy, Lane, and we believe the lighthouse stands as a beacon of hope and support for families in the depths of despair.  We will continue to honor Lane and preserve his spirit through the Lane Thomas Foundation."

Learn more about the Lane Thomas Foundation here.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.