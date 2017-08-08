Body found in John Prince Park - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Body found in John Prince Park

Story Video: Click here

A body was discovered in John Prince Park Tuesday morning.

It was reported in the water of the suburban Lake Worth park.

A worker spotted the body, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office which is in the process of recovering it.

This story will be updated when more information is available.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.