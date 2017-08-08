Cops: Woman set husband on fire after argument

Don Baylor, the 1979 AL MVP with the California Angels who went on to become manager of the year with the Colorado Rockies in 1995, has died.

Don Baylor, former MVP and Manager of Year, dead at 68

A British model who says she was lured to Milan and kidnapped by a criminal who threatened to auction her online is back in Britain and speaking to police.

In a first, scientists safely repair a disease-causing gene in human embryos, a step toward one day preventing inherited diseases.

A medical journal report reveals that a safe haven for drug users has been operating in the United States for three years.

CORBIN, Ky. (AP) -- A Kentucky woman who authorities say set her husband on fire and then drove him to a hospital has been arrested and charged with assault.

News outlets report the Laurel County Sheriff's Office says 40-year-old Vera Wooten poured gasoline on her husband and set him ablaze following a fight at their home in Corbin Monday night. Deputies say she then drove him to a hospital for treatment.

The husband was flown to a Cincinnati hospital in critical condition, with burns on more than 50 percent of his body.

Wooten is being held in the Laurel County Detention Center. It's unclear if she has a lawyer.

The sheriff's office is investigating.