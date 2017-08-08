Cops: Woman set husband on fire after argument

Posted: Tuesday, August 8 2017 12:33 AM EDT 2017-08-08 04:33:04 GMT Updated: Tuesday, August 8 2017 10:54 AM EDT 2017-08-08 14:54:17 GMT
A medical journal report reveals that a safe haven for drug users has been operating in the United States for three years.
More >>
A medical journal report reveals that a safe haven for drug users has been operating in the United States for three years.
More >> Posted: Wednesday, August 2 2017 1:20 PM EDT 2017-08-02 17:20:07 GMT Updated: Tuesday, August 8 2017 3:54 AM EDT 2017-08-08 07:54:43 GMT
In a first, scientists safely repair a disease-causing gene in human embryos, a step toward one day preventing inherited diseases.
More >>
In a first, scientists safely repair a disease-causing gene in human embryos, a step toward one day preventing inherited diseases.
More >> Posted: Monday, August 7 2017 10:42 AM EDT 2017-08-07 14:42:46 GMT Updated: Tuesday, August 8 2017 2:33 AM EDT 2017-08-08 06:33:44 GMT A British model who says she was lured to Milan and kidnapped by a criminal who threatened to auction her online is back in Britain and speaking to police. More >> A British model who says she was lured to Milan and kidnapped by a criminal who threatened to auction her online is back in Britain and speaking to police. More >> Posted: Sunday, August 6 2017 11:44 PM EDT 2017-08-07 03:44:23 GMT Updated: Tuesday, August 8 2017 1:04 AM EDT 2017-08-08 05:04:37 GMT
Tropical Storm Franklin made landfall late Monday night.
More >>
Tropical Storm Franklin made landfall late Monday night.
More >> Posted: Monday, August 7 2017 11:32 AM EDT 2017-08-07 15:32:45 GMT Updated: Monday, August 7 2017 9:24 PM EDT 2017-08-08 01:24:20 GMT
Don Baylor, the 1979 AL MVP with the California Angels who went on to become manager of the year with the Colorado Rockies in 1995, has died.
More >>
Don Baylor, the 1979 AL MVP with the California Angels who went on to become manager of the year with the Colorado Rockies in 1995, has died.
More >>
CORBIN, Ky. (AP) -- A Kentucky woman who authorities say set her husband on fire and then drove him to a hospital has been arrested and charged with assault.
News outlets report the Laurel County Sheriff's Office says 40-year-old Vera Wooten poured gasoline on her husband and set him ablaze following a fight at their home in Corbin Monday night. Deputies say she then drove him to a hospital for treatment.
The husband was flown to a Cincinnati hospital in critical condition, with burns on more than 50 percent of his body.
Wooten is being held in the Laurel County Detention Center. It's unclear if she has a lawyer.
The sheriff's office is investigating.
Associated Press 2017