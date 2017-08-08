Riviera building shut for safety reasons - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Riviera building shut for safety reasons

The Riviera Beach Public Works building has been shut down, due to safety reasons.

According to a spokesperson for the city, the warehouse-type building was built in the 1970s and was getting worn down.

After a routine safety inspection of the building, code enforcement decided to force employees to leave the building.

On Monday, signs were posted around the building which said: "Danger this building is deemed unsafe for human occupancy."

The employees were moved to a different city building.

Another inspection will be done this week, with results expected by next week. 

