Don Baylor, the 1979 AL MVP with the California Angels who went on to become manager of the year with the Colorado Rockies in 1995, has died.

Don Baylor, former MVP and Manager of Year, dead at 68

A British model who says she was lured to Milan and kidnapped by a criminal who threatened to auction her online is back in Britain and speaking to police.

In a first, scientists safely repair a disease-causing gene in human embryos, a step toward one day preventing inherited diseases.

A medical journal report reveals that a safe haven for drug users has been operating in the United States for three years.

The Riviera Beach Public Works building has been shut down, due to safety reasons.

According to a spokesperson for the city, the warehouse-type building was built in the 1970s and was getting worn down.

After a routine safety inspection of the building, code enforcement decided to force employees to leave the building.

On Monday, signs were posted around the building which said: "Danger this building is deemed unsafe for human occupancy."

The employees were moved to a different city building.

Another inspection will be done this week, with results expected by next week.