Lawmakers discuss opioid epidemic in PB County

State senators and local officials are coming together to discuss the opioid epidemic in Palm Beach County.
Senator Jack Latvala, Chairman of the Florida Senate Appropriations Committee, is involved the discussion at Palm Beach State College. He was invited by Senator Kevin Rader and Palm Beach County Commissioner Melissa McKinlay to learn about the issues surrounding the opioid crisis.
"Opioid abuse is a crisis facing our entire state. It's costing lives and money. In fact, Florida hospital charges related to the heroin epidemic top $4 million a day," Latvala said. "But the crisis seems to be affecting Palm Beach County more than many other parts of the state with more than 300 opioid overdoses in Palm Beach County already this year. Senator Rader and Commissioner McKinlay have worked particularly hard to bring attention to the issue."
Commissioner McKinlay told the participants in the discussion including Senator Joe Negron, state representatives, a chief deputy from the Sheriff's Office, and State Attorney Dave Aronberg, that 399 people have died in the county this year from an opioid overdose.
The state received $54 million federal grant money to address the opioid crisis.