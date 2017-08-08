Inmate in custody after leaving release center

The Florida Department of Corrections said the inmate, Michael C. Krosnowksi, 39, left the West Palm Beach Community Release Center at about 9:35 a.m. Monday and did not report to his scheduled work in the community.
Krosnowski returned to the work release center later that day at about 4:05 p.m. and was immediately arrested.
He was serving time for burglary and selling stolen items. He started serving a two-year sentence in 2016.
Krosnowski appeared in court Tuesday morning and is being held on $25,000 bond.
Florida Department of Corrections Press Secretary Ashley Cook said inmates who are granted community work release have minimal time left on their sentence, are considered minimum or community custody inmates and have a history of good behavior while incarcerated.