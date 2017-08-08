Inmate in custody after leaving release center

Don Baylor, the 1979 AL MVP with the California Angels who went on to become manager of the year with the Colorado Rockies in 1995, has died.

Don Baylor, former MVP and Manager of Year, dead at 68

A British model who says she was lured to Milan and kidnapped by a criminal who threatened to auction her online is back in Britain and speaking to police.

In a first, scientists safely repair a disease-causing gene in human embryos, a step toward one day preventing inherited diseases.

A medical journal report reveals that a safe haven for drug users has been operating in the United States for three years.

An inmate is back in custody after escaping from a community release center near the Palm Beach County Fairgrounds.

The Florida Department of Corrections said the inmate, Michael C. Krosnowksi, 39, left the West Palm Beach Community Release Center at about 9:35 a.m. Monday and did not report to his scheduled work in the community.

Krosnowski returned to the work release center later that day at about 4:05 p.m. and was immediately arrested.

He was serving time for burglary and selling stolen items. He started serving a two-year sentence in 2016.

Krosnowski appeared in court Tuesday morning and is being held on $25,000 bond.

Florida Department of Corrections Press Secretary Ashley Cook said inmates who are granted community work release have minimal time left on their sentence, are considered minimum or community custody inmates and have a history of good behavior while incarcerated.