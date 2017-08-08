Woman identified in fatal Mangonia Park shooting - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Woman identified in fatal Mangonia Park shooting

Story Video: Click here

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said a woman was fatally shot overnight at a gated apartment complex in Mangonia Park.

RELATED: Download WPTV app | Follow us on Facebook

PBSO said the shooting was reported at 11:40 p.m. Monday at the Hampton Court Apartments located at 4767 Australian Ave. 

 

When deputies arrived, they found the shooting victim, identified as Rosemithe Colin, 39, and transported her to a local hospital where she later died.

Detectives found evidence that the shooter fired a weapon through the sliding glass door, striking Colin inside the apartment. The motive of the shooting is unknown.

Detectives are investigating the shooting as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.