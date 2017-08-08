2 People affected by St. Lucie Co. fire

Don Baylor, the 1979 AL MVP with the California Angels who went on to become manager of the year with the Colorado Rockies in 1995, has died.

Don Baylor, former MVP and Manager of Year, dead at 68

A British model who says she was lured to Milan and kidnapped by a criminal who threatened to auction her online is back in Britain and speaking to police.

Lawyer: UK model's 'strange' tale of Italian kidnap is true

In a first, scientists safely repair a disease-causing gene in human embryos, a step toward one day preventing inherited diseases.

First embryo gene-repair holds promise for inherited disease

A medical journal report reveals that a safe haven for drug users has been operating in the United States for three years.

Report reveals underground US haven for heroin, drug users

Firefighters for the St. Lucie County Fire District battled a residential fire Tuesday morning.

They were called to the 2000 block of Ave O about 11: 40.

Smoke was billowing from the residence when they arrived on scene.

The fire district said the blaze was brought under control about 12:07 p-m.

The Red Cross is assisting a man and a woman affected by the fire.