2 People affected by St. Lucie Co. fire

Firefighters for the St. Lucie County Fire District battled a residential fire Tuesday morning.

They were called to the 2000 block of Ave O about 11: 40.

Smoke was billowing from the residence when they arrived on scene.

The fire district said the blaze was brought under control about 12:07 p-m.

The Red Cross is assisting a man and a woman affected by the fire.

  

