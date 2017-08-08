Coast Guard offloads 3 tons of seized cocaine in Port Everglades

Don Baylor, the 1979 AL MVP with the California Angels who went on to become manager of the year with the Colorado Rockies in 1995, has died.

Don Baylor, the 1979 AL MVP with the California Angels who went on to become manager of the year with the Colorado Rockies in 1995, has died.

Don Baylor, former MVP and Manager of Year, dead at 68

Don Baylor, former MVP and Manager of Year, dead at 68

A British model who says she was lured to Milan and kidnapped by a criminal who threatened to auction her online is back in Britain and speaking to police.

A British model who says she was lured to Milan and kidnapped by a criminal who threatened to auction her online is back in Britain and speaking to police.

In a first, scientists safely repair a disease-causing gene in human embryos, a step toward one day preventing inherited diseases.

In a first, scientists safely repair a disease-causing gene in human embryos, a step toward one day preventing inherited diseases.

A medical journal report reveals that a safe haven for drug users has been operating in the United States for three years.

A medical journal report reveals that a safe haven for drug users has been operating in the United States for three years.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - The Coast Guard offloaded about 3.1 tons of seized cocaine Monday in Port Everglades worth an estimated $85 million.

Officials said the drugs were seized in international waters off the eastern Pacific Ocean.

“The offload [Monday] represents the combined efforts of Escanaba’s crew, and those of our partners and allies,” said Cmdr. Michael Turdo, commanding officer of the Escanaba. “Stopping the illicit flow of drugs to our shores not only keeps them off our street but also keeps money from getting to these criminal organizations.”

The Coast Guard said they increased U.S. and allied presence in the eastern Pacific Ocean and Caribbean Basin, as part of the Western Hemisphere Strategy.

The vessel that offloaded the drugs on Monday, the Escanaba, is a 270-foot Medium Endurance cutter, that's homeported in Boston.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.