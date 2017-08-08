Coast Guard offloads 3 tons of seized cocaine in Port Everglades - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Coast Guard offloads 3 tons of seized cocaine in Port Everglades

picture by U.S. COAST GUARD picture by U.S. COAST GUARD

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - The Coast Guard offloaded about 3.1 tons of seized cocaine Monday in Port Everglades worth an estimated $85 million. 

Officials said the drugs were seized in international waters off the eastern Pacific Ocean.

“The offload [Monday] represents the combined efforts of Escanaba’s crew, and those of our partners and allies,” said Cmdr. Michael Turdo, commanding officer of the Escanaba. “Stopping the illicit flow of drugs to our shores not only keeps them off our street but also keeps money from getting to these criminal organizations.”

The Coast Guard said they increased U.S. and allied presence in the eastern Pacific Ocean and Caribbean Basin, as part of the Western Hemisphere Strategy.

The vessel that offloaded the drugs on Monday, the Escanaba, is a 270-foot Medium Endurance cutter, that's homeported in Boston.

