Pipe clamped after gas leak closes road, businesses in Wellington

A British model who says she was lured to Milan and kidnapped by a criminal who threatened to auction her online is back in Britain and speaking to police.

A British model who says she was lured to Milan and kidnapped by a criminal who threatened to auction her online is back in Britain and speaking to police.

In a first, scientists safely repair a disease-causing gene in human embryos, a step toward one day preventing inherited diseases.

In a first, scientists safely repair a disease-causing gene in human embryos, a step toward one day preventing inherited diseases.

Campbell was the original country crossover musician, with hits like Rhinestone Cowboy and By the Time I Get to Phoenix.

Campbell was the original country crossover musician, with hits like Rhinestone Cowboy and By the Time I Get to Phoenix.

A medical journal report reveals that a safe haven for drug users has been operating in the United States for three years.

A medical journal report reveals that a safe haven for drug users has been operating in the United States for three years.

Disney is launching a new streaming service for its movies, and an ESPN service for some - but not all - sports.

Disney is launching a new streaming service for its movies, and an ESPN service for some - but not all - sports.

UPDATE: The pipe has been clamped and repairs are beginning, according to fire rescue. Forest Hill has reopened.

WellingtonTraceCmd *update5* pipe has been clamped and affected area exposed for repairs to begin pic.twitter.com/otnMRJmQ0U — PBC Fire Rescue (@PBCFR) August 8, 2017

UPDATE: Forest Hill Boulevard is now OPEN. pic.twitter.com/mbXdTmqtz1 — Wellington Florida (@Wellingtonflgov) August 8, 2017

EARLIER:

A contractor working at the construction site of a new bank hit a gas line on Forest Hill Blvd near Wellington Trace, according to the Village of Wellington.

As a result, nearby businesses have been evacuated and Forest Hill Boulevard is temporarily closed from Wellington Trace to Stratford St.

Florida Public Utilities was called to the scene.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.