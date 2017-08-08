Pipe clamped after gas leak closes road, businesses in Wellingto - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Pipe clamped after gas leak closes road, businesses in Wellington

UPDATE: The pipe has been clamped and repairs are beginning, according to fire rescue. Forest Hill has reopened.

EARLIER:

A contractor working at the construction site of a new bank hit a gas line on Forest Hill Blvd near Wellington Trace, according to the Village of Wellington.

As a result, nearby businesses have been evacuated and Forest Hill Boulevard is temporarily closed from Wellington Trace to Stratford St.

Florida Public Utilities was called to the scene.

