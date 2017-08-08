Boynton Beach red-light cameras to be turned on

Don Baylor, the 1979 AL MVP with the California Angels who went on to become manager of the year with the Colorado Rockies in 1995, has died.

Don Baylor, former MVP and Manager of Year, dead at 68

A British model who says she was lured to Milan and kidnapped by a criminal who threatened to auction her online is back in Britain and speaking to police.

In a first, scientists safely repair a disease-causing gene in human embryos, a step toward one day preventing inherited diseases.

A medical journal report reveals that a safe haven for drug users has been operating in the United States for three years.

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. - Run a red light in Boynton Beach and there's a chance you will be caught on camera.

The city said red-light cameras will officially be turned back on September 1. However, tickets won't be given out immediately. There will be a two-week warning period, police said.

Here are the locations of the red-light cameras: • Northwest 8th Street and West Boynton Beach Boulevard (southbound)

• Boynton Beach Boulevard and North Seacrest Boulevard (eastbound)

• South Federal Highway and Southeast 23rd Avenue (northbound & southbound)

• East Gateway Boulevard and North Congress Avenue (north, south, east & westbound)

• West Boynton Beach Boulevard/Northwest Second Avenue and North Congress Avenue NB & EB

• West Woolbright Road and South Congress Avenue (north, south, east & westbound)

• West Woolbright Road and Southwest 8th Street/Corporate Drive (eastbound)



Drivers who are caught running a red light where a camera is installed face a $158 fine, police said.

Before paying you can check the video at www.violationinfo.com by submitting your citation number.

15 red-light cameras at 7 intersections to go live on 9/1. Two week warning period. Notices of violation will begin 9/15. @cityofboynton pic.twitter.com/88cSzweVFj — Boynton Beach Police (@BBPD) August 8, 2017

