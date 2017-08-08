Boynton Beach red-light cameras to be turned on

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. - Run a red light in Boynton Beach and there's a chance you will be caught on camera.
The city said red-light cameras will officially be turned back on September 1. However, tickets won't be given out immediately. There will be a two-week warning period, police said.
Here are the locations of the red-light cameras:
• Northwest 8th Street and West Boynton Beach Boulevard (southbound) • Boynton Beach Boulevard and North Seacrest Boulevard (eastbound) • South Federal Highway and Southeast 23rd Avenue (northbound & southbound) • East Gateway Boulevard and North Congress Avenue (north, south, east & westbound) • West Boynton Beach Boulevard/Northwest Second Avenue and North Congress Avenue NB & EB • West Woolbright Road and South Congress Avenue (north, south, east & westbound) • West Woolbright Road and Southwest 8th Street/Corporate Drive (eastbound)
Drivers who are caught running a red light where a camera is installed face a $158 fine, police said.