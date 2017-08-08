Boynton Beach red-light cameras to be turned on - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Boynton Beach red-light cameras to be turned on

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. - Run a red light in Boynton Beach and there's a chance you will be caught on camera.

The city said red-light cameras will officially be turned back on September 1. However, tickets won't be given out immediately. There will be a two-week warning period, police said.

 Here are the locations of the red-light cameras:

• Northwest 8th Street and West Boynton Beach Boulevard (southbound)
• Boynton Beach Boulevard and North Seacrest Boulevard (eastbound)
• South Federal Highway and Southeast 23rd Avenue (northbound & southbound)
• East Gateway Boulevard and North Congress Avenue (north, south, east & westbound)
• West Boynton Beach Boulevard/Northwest Second Avenue and North Congress Avenue  NB & EB
• West Woolbright Road and South Congress Avenue (north, south, east & westbound)
• West Woolbright Road and Southwest 8th Street/Corporate Drive (eastbound)

 
Drivers who are caught running a red light where a camera is installed face a $158 fine, police said.

Before paying you can check the video at www.violationinfo.com by submitting your citation number. 

