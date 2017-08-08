Teenage mother, baby missing

A British model who says she was lured to Milan and kidnapped by a criminal who threatened to auction her online is back in Britain and speaking to police.

A British model who says she was lured to Milan and kidnapped by a criminal who threatened to auction her online is back in Britain and speaking to police.

In a first, scientists safely repair a disease-causing gene in human embryos, a step toward one day preventing inherited diseases.

In a first, scientists safely repair a disease-causing gene in human embryos, a step toward one day preventing inherited diseases.

Campbell was the original country crossover musician, with hits like Rhinestone Cowboy and By the Time I Get to Phoenix.

Campbell was the original country crossover musician, with hits like Rhinestone Cowboy and By the Time I Get to Phoenix.

A medical journal report reveals that a safe haven for drug users has been operating in the United States for three years.

A medical journal report reveals that a safe haven for drug users has been operating in the United States for three years.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is trying to find a teen mother and her 7-month-old son.

The sheriff's office said Laneijah Durham,14, voluntarily left from a group home in Lake Park with her son Ashton and they haven't been seen since.

They were last seen shortly after midnight.

Laneijah is described as 5’08”, 115 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a green shirt and pants. She also had a large duffel bag and baby stroller.

Because of their age, the sheriff's office is concerned for their welfare.

If you have any information please call 688-3400 or the nearest law enforcement agency.