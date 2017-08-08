Teenage mother, baby missing - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Teenage mother, baby missing

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is trying to find a teen mother and her 7-month-old son.

The sheriff's office said Laneijah Durham,14,  voluntarily left from a group home in Lake Park with her son Ashton and they haven't been seen since.

They were last seen shortly after midnight.

Laneijah is described as 5’08”, 115 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a green shirt and pants. She also had a large duffel bag and baby stroller.

Because of their age, the sheriff's office is concerned for their welfare.

If you have any information please call 688-3400 or the nearest law enforcement agency.  

