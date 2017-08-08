FEMA finalizes flood hazard zone maps for PB Co. - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

FEMA finalizes flood hazard zone maps for PB Co.

Freddy Laboy knows normally when it rains in Florida, It pours.

“Four years ago...it got really bad. I remember I was inside with my wife watching a movie, next thing I know it was completely flooded.”

But Freddy says that was an isolated incident in his neighborhood.

So knowing that his home is now in a flood zone is a bit surprising.

“We never flood here...and now it's something to think about...about insurance.”

Freddy's property is one of more than 50,000 properties in Palm Beach County located in a newly-mapped special flood hazard area

45,000 properties are seeing the opposite effect; they're now out of the flood zone.

The county says it provided data to FEMA that helped shape the new maps

Click here for a link to the map.

Here is how to use the map:

1) Enter your address

2) Click on the icon all the way on the left

3) Open "Commonly Used Layers"

4) Click on "Flood Zone Map" to see current flood zones

5) Click on "Proposed Flood Zone" to see the changes 

 

