TSA: 15 guns found at PBI this year, 13 loaded

A British model who says she was lured to Milan and kidnapped by a criminal who threatened to auction her online is back in Britain and speaking to police.

In a first, scientists safely repair a disease-causing gene in human embryos, a step toward one day preventing inherited diseases.

Campbell was the original country crossover musician, with hits like Rhinestone Cowboy and By the Time I Get to Phoenix.

A medical journal report reveals that a safe haven for drug users has been operating in the United States for three years.

The Transportation Security Administrating is seeing an alarming increase in guns seized at airport security checkpoints.

Passengers are packing heat in the wrong suit case.

Last year the the TSA found 24 guns in carry on bags at Palm Beach International Airport. This year agents have already intercepted 15 and 13 of those were loaded.

It's the last thing any passenger would want to think about.

"I usually don't think about people traveling with guns," said passenger Cierra Bharath in town from Toronto.

But according to TSA, it's happening more and more around you at the security checkpoint.

"Unfortunately, there is a trend upwards in the number of passengers that are bringing firearms to the checkpoint," said Sari Koshetz, TSA spokesperson.

The thought of loaded guns in carry on bags being thrown on the X-ray belt at checkpoint is chilling to Janna Tonahill who flies once a week.

"It's absolutely scary that it can go off at any time on the wrong move," said Tonahill.

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport is seeing a serious increase in guns brought to the checkpoint.

According to the TSA, 56 guns were found in carry on bags at the airport checkpoint last year, this year the number is 47 and 43 of those guns were loaded.

This is the airport where gunman Esteban Santiago killed 5 people and injured others in a shooting earlier this year. He brought the gun aboard legally. The law says you can travel with your gun as checked baggage only. It has to be unloaded and locked in a hard-sided container and the airline has to be notified on arrival. A passenger cannot bring a gun into a plane whether on them or in a carry on.

"We want to avoid another tragedy and you’ve seen the way people sometimes sling their carry on bags onto the X-ray belt in the checkpoint. We don’t want an accidental discharge and then someone gets critically injured," said Koshetz.

The question? Why are people leaving guns in their carry on luggage?

"For me knowing just how much emphasis they put on liquids, how can people not be putting their guns away properly it's kind of mind-blowing to me," said Tonahill.

The TSA says some people are just not realizing it. The TSA started compiling national lists of guns found in carry on bags in 2005, that year 660 guns were found nationally. Last year 3400 guns were found across country airports.