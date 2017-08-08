Crews battle fire at old Glades prison area

A British model who says she was lured to Milan and kidnapped by a criminal who threatened to auction her online is back in Britain and speaking to police.

Lawyer: UK model's 'strange' tale of Italian kidnap is true

In a first, scientists safely repair a disease-causing gene in human embryos, a step toward one day preventing inherited diseases.

First embryo gene-repair holds promise for inherited disease

Campbell was the original country crossover musician, with hits like Rhinestone Cowboy and By the Time I Get to Phoenix.

A medical journal report reveals that a safe haven for drug users has been operating in the United States for three years.

Report reveals underground US haven for heroin, drug users

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue crews are on the scene of a fire in Belle Glade.

The fire ignited in a old prison area on the 500 block of Orange Avenue.

Officials say black smoke was visible from Main Street and flames were visible from the roof a church.

The fire caused a partial collapse on the building and has been contained. No threat to adjacent structures.

No injuries have been reported.

#commercial #fire 500 block of Orange Avenue Cir #BelleGlade, black smoke visible from Main St @PBCFR on location, working fire, Glades Cmd — PBC Fire Rescue (@PBCFR) August 8, 2017

Glades Cmd *update* #fire in old prison area, flames visible from roof of a church, this is an abandoned property, defensive fire attack — PBC Fire Rescue (@PBCFR) August 8, 2017