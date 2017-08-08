Crews battle fire at old Glades prison area - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Crews battle fire at old Glades prison area

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue crews are on the scene of a fire in Belle Glade. 

The fire ignited in a old prison area on the 500 block of Orange Avenue. 

Officials say black smoke was visible from Main Street and flames were visible from the roof a church. 

The fire caused a partial collapse on the building and has been contained. No threat to adjacent structures. 

No injuries have been reported. 

