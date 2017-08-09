Find your child's bus stop in Palm Beach County

The public can access the routes by entering their address into the system database.
Prior to school starting Aug. 14, drivers ran two mock runs to pinpoint necessary adjustments to routes and pick up and drop off times.
All students planning on riding the bus throughout the school year are encouraged to ride the bus the first days of school.
“A lot of times what happens is that the first few days they’ll drive, so we’ll think a bus is not crowded and then two weeks later that bus is overcrowded,” Transportation Director Pete DiDonato said.
Parents with questions are encouraged to call the Transportation Call Center at (561) 357-1110.
The Transportation Call Center is open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on all school days, and representatives can assist callers with route information, questions and concerns.