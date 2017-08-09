Family renews plea for tips in woman's death

A British model who says she was lured to Milan and kidnapped by a criminal who threatened to auction her online is back in Britain and speaking to police.

A Lake Worth woman's family is asking for the public's help solving the recent killing of a 33-year-old woman.

It's been more than a month since a masked intruder shot and killed Makeva Jenkins in her home.

The Jenkins' family asked the media to attend a Wednesday morning news conference in hopes of sparking additional tips about her death.

"Someone knows something about the homicide death of Makeva Jenkins," a release said.

Jenkins was killed June 29.

Before her death she posted on Facebook about her recent success after being homeless in 2013 and 2014 to starting her own business and making a six-figure salary.



Jenkins was talking to people up until 12:30 a.m. A masked suspect knocked at her home on Plumbago Place at 2 a.m. and shot her. Palm Beach County Sheriff's detectives do not believe the Facebook post Jenkins published led to her death.

The suspect got away in one of the family owned cars, but that car was later recovered.

None of the leads in the investigation have led to an arrest. People with information are urged to call Palm Beach County Crimestoppers, (800) 458-TIPS.

