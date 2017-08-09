Meeting to discuss pros & cons of 'One Flagler' - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Meeting to discuss pros & cons of 'One Flagler'

A committee is scheduled to meet Wednesday to discuss taking another step toward changing the downtown West Palm Beach skyline.

The Downtown Action Committee will hear pros and cons about rezoning part of Okeechobee Boulevard.

They are looking at whether to create the "Okeechobee Business District," which would allow the One Flagler project to move forward.

 

Developers want to turn the First Church of Christ Scientist lot into a 25-story tower and "Class A" office space.

That would mean changing the five-story building limit that voters put in place 20 years ago for buildings east of Olive Avenue.

Opponents worry about traffic and blocking waterfront views. However, supporters favor the economic development.

The committee meets at 9 a.m. at City Hall in downtown West Palm Beach. 

