Meeting to discuss pros & cons of 'One Flagler'

A British model who says she was lured to Milan and kidnapped by a criminal who threatened to auction her online is back in Britain and speaking to police.

In a first, scientists safely repair a disease-causing gene in human embryos, a step toward one day preventing inherited diseases.

Campbell was the original country crossover musician, with hits like Rhinestone Cowboy and By the Time I Get to Phoenix.

A medical journal report reveals that a safe haven for drug users has been operating in the United States for three years.

Disney is launching a new streaming service for its movies, and an ESPN service for some - but not all - sports.

A committee is scheduled to meet Wednesday to discuss taking another step toward changing the downtown West Palm Beach skyline.

The Downtown Action Committee will hear pros and cons about rezoning part of Okeechobee Boulevard.

They are looking at whether to create the "Okeechobee Business District," which would allow the One Flagler project to move forward.

Developers want to turn the First Church of Christ Scientist lot into a 25-story tower and "Class A" office space.

That would mean changing the five-story building limit that voters put in place 20 years ago for buildings east of Olive Avenue.

Opponents worry about traffic and blocking waterfront views. However, supporters favor the economic development.

The committee meets at 9 a.m. at City Hall in downtown West Palm Beach.