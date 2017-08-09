Fatal wreck investigated on Beeline Highway - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Fatal wreck investigated on Beeline Highway

A fatal crash involving a semi and motorcycle is hampering traffic Wednesday morning on the Beeline Highway at Northlake Boulevard.

At 6:30 a.m., one left lane of westbound Beeline Highway is blocked.

The Florida Highway Patrol is at the scene investigating the crash.

Chopper 5 flew over the scene and there was traffic backed up in the area. 

The victim's name has not been released.

