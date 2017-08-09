Fatal wreck investigated on Beeline Highway

A British model who says she was lured to Milan and kidnapped by a criminal who threatened to auction her online is back in Britain and speaking to police.

Lawyer: UK model's 'strange' tale of Italian kidnap is true

In a first, scientists safely repair a disease-causing gene in human embryos, a step toward one day preventing inherited diseases.

First embryo gene-repair holds promise for inherited disease

Campbell was the original country crossover musician, with hits like Rhinestone Cowboy and By the Time I Get to Phoenix.

A medical journal report reveals that a safe haven for drug users has been operating in the United States for three years.

Report reveals underground US haven for heroin, drug users

Disney is launching a new streaming service for its movies, and an ESPN service for some - but not all - sports.

Disney to launch streaming services for movies, live sports

A fatal crash involving a semi and motorcycle is hampering traffic Wednesday morning on the Beeline Highway at Northlake Boulevard.

At 6:30 a.m., one left lane of westbound Beeline Highway is blocked.

The Florida Highway Patrol is at the scene investigating the crash.

Chopper 5 flew over the scene and there was traffic backed up in the area.

The victim's name has not been released.