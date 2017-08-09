Fire at Taylor Creek Marina in Fort Pierce

A British model who says she was lured to Milan and kidnapped by a criminal who threatened to auction her online is back in Britain and speaking to police.

In a first, scientists safely repair a disease-causing gene in human embryos, a step toward one day preventing inherited diseases.

Campbell was the original country crossover musician, with hits like Rhinestone Cowboy and By the Time I Get to Phoenix.

A medical journal report reveals that a safe haven for drug users has been operating in the United States for three years.

Disney is launching a new streaming service for its movies, and an ESPN service for some - but not all - sports.

Crews are at the scene of an early-morning fire at the Taylor Creek Marina in Fort Pierce.

According to the St. Lucie County Fire District, the call came in just before 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Chopper 5 flew over the scene just before 7 a.m., and crews were still at the scene.

It's unclear if any boats were damaged.

The cause of the fire has not been released.