Fire at Taylor Creek Marina in Fort Pierce

Fire at Taylor Creek Marina in Fort Pierce

Crews are at the scene of an early-morning fire at the Taylor Creek Marina in Fort Pierce.

According to the St. Lucie County Fire District, the call came in just before 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Chopper 5 flew over the scene just before 7 a.m., and crews were still at the scene.

 

It's unclear if any boats were damaged.

The cause of the fire has not been released. 

