SLCSO: 23 arrested for 'preying on children'

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. -- The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office says 23 individuals have been arrested for preying on children.

Sheriff Mascara will conduct a press conference at 10:30 a.m. to discuss the conclusion of a long-term investigation that led to the arrests.

This is a developing story. More details will be added as they become available.

 

