SLCSO: 23 arrested for 'preying on children'

A British model who says she was lured to Milan and kidnapped by a criminal who threatened to auction her online is back in Britain and speaking to police.

In a first, scientists safely repair a disease-causing gene in human embryos, a step toward one day preventing inherited diseases.

Campbell was the original country crossover musician, with hits like Rhinestone Cowboy and By the Time I Get to Phoenix.

A medical journal report reveals that a safe haven for drug users has been operating in the United States for three years.

Disney is launching a new streaming service for its movies, and an ESPN service for some - but not all - sports.

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. -- The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office says 23 individuals have been arrested for preying on children.

Sheriff Mascara will conduct a press conference at 10:30 a.m. to discuss the conclusion of a long-term investigation that led to the arrests.

This is a developing story. More details will be added as they become available.