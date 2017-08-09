Man gets life for fatal robbery in 2007

A British model who says she was lured to Milan and kidnapped by a criminal who threatened to auction her online is back in Britain and speaking to police.

In a first, scientists safely repair a disease-causing gene in human embryos, a step toward one day preventing inherited diseases.

Campbell was the original country crossover musician, with hits like Rhinestone Cowboy and By the Time I Get to Phoenix.

A medical journal report reveals that a safe haven for drug users has been operating in the United States for three years.

Disney is launching a new streaming service for its movies, and an ESPN service for some - but not all - sports.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) -- A Florida man has been sentenced to life in prison for his part in a robbery that led to the death of a bystander.

The Sun Sentinel reports that 32-year-old Raul Andino was sentenced Tuesday after being convicted of first-degree murder.

Authorities say Andino was one of several men who robbed the Three Amigos store in Boynton Beach in November 2007. After the robbery, the owner chased the suspected robbers in his car, and a shootout resulted in the death of 70-year-old Samuel Salomon.

Though Andino wasn't the shooter, he was prosecuted under Florida's felony murder law, where someone can be charged with murder if he or she participates in a crime that leads to a death.

