Man gets life for fatal robbery in 2007

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) -- A Florida man has been sentenced to life in prison for his part in a robbery that led to the death of a bystander.
The Sun Sentinel reports that 32-year-old Raul Andino was sentenced Tuesday after being convicted of first-degree murder.
Authorities say Andino was one of several men who robbed the Three Amigos store in Boynton Beach in November 2007. After the robbery, the owner chased the suspected robbers in his car, and a shootout resulted in the death of 70-year-old Samuel Salomon.
Though Andino wasn't the shooter, he was prosecuted under Florida's felony murder law, where someone can be charged with murder if he or she participates in a crime that leads to a death.