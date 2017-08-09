Prisoner could face death for killing cellmate

Monday, August 7 2017 10:42 AM EDT2017-08-07 14:42:46 GMT
Tuesday, August 8 2017 2:33 AM EDT2017-08-08 06:33:44 GMT
A British model who says she was lured to Milan and kidnapped by a criminal who threatened to auction her online is back in Britain and speaking to police.More >>
MILTON, Fla. (AP) -- A Florida prisoner with a history of attacking other inmates faces a possible death sentence for fatally beating his cellmate.
The Pensacola News Journal reports Santa Rosa County jurors found 37-year-old Shawn Rogers guilty Tuesday of first-degree murder and kidnapping. Jurors will next decide if Rogers deserves the death penalty or life in prison. Execution requires a unanimous vote.
Authorities say Ricky D. Martin was found lying in a pool of blood with bound hands and feet in his cell at Santa Rosa Correctional Institution in March 2012. He was taken to a Pensacola hospital, where he died a week later.
Rogers is already serving a life sentence for armed robbery and battery convictions in Volusia County. Officials say Rogers has a history of violence, including multiple assaults on inmates.