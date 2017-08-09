Prisoner could face death for killing cellmate - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Prisoner could face death for killing cellmate

MILTON, Fla. (AP) -- A Florida prisoner with a history of attacking other inmates faces a possible death sentence for fatally beating his cellmate.

The Pensacola News Journal reports Santa Rosa County jurors found 37-year-old Shawn Rogers guilty Tuesday of first-degree murder and kidnapping. Jurors will next decide if Rogers deserves the death penalty or life in prison. Execution requires a unanimous vote.

Authorities say Ricky D. Martin was found lying in a pool of blood with bound hands and feet in his cell at Santa Rosa Correctional Institution in March 2012. He was taken to a Pensacola hospital, where he died a week later.

Rogers is already serving a life sentence for armed robbery and battery convictions in Volusia County. Officials say Rogers has a history of violence, including multiple assaults on inmates.

