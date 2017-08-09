Toddler dies after being pulled from pool

A British model who says she was lured to Milan and kidnapped by a criminal who threatened to auction her online is back in Britain and speaking to police.

A British model who says she was lured to Milan and kidnapped by a criminal who threatened to auction her online is back in Britain and speaking to police.

In a first, scientists safely repair a disease-causing gene in human embryos, a step toward one day preventing inherited diseases.

In a first, scientists safely repair a disease-causing gene in human embryos, a step toward one day preventing inherited diseases.

Campbell was the original country crossover musician, with hits like Rhinestone Cowboy and By the Time I Get to Phoenix.

Campbell was the original country crossover musician, with hits like Rhinestone Cowboy and By the Time I Get to Phoenix.

A medical journal report reveals that a safe haven for drug users has been operating in the United States for three years.

A medical journal report reveals that a safe haven for drug users has been operating in the United States for three years.

Disney is launching a new streaming service for its movies, and an ESPN service for some - but not all - sports.

Disney is launching a new streaming service for its movies, and an ESPN service for some - but not all - sports.

CAPE CORAL, Fla. (AP) -- A toddler was pronounced dead three days after being pulled from a backyard pool in Florida.

The News-Press reports that the 2-year-old boy died Monday at a Fort Myers hospital.

Cape Coral police say the father told officers his children had been playing in the front of the home, and he lost sight for his son for about 15 minutes. He found the toddler at the bottom of the pool, pulled the boy out and started CPR.

The Department of Children and Families is looking into the incident.

---