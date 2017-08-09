Toddler dies after being pulled from pool - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Toddler dies after being pulled from pool

CAPE CORAL, Fla. (AP) -- A toddler was pronounced dead three days after being pulled from a backyard pool in Florida.

The News-Press reports that the 2-year-old boy died Monday at a Fort Myers hospital.

Cape Coral police say the father told officers his children had been playing in the front of the home, and he lost sight for his son for about 15 minutes. He found the toddler at the bottom of the pool, pulled the boy out and started CPR.

The Department of Children and Families is looking into the incident.

---

Associated Press 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.