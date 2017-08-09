Starbucks introduces Horchata Frappuccino drink - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Starbucks introduces Horchata Frappuccino drink

At Starbucks, almond milk lovers won't have to swap out the milk for almond milk in this new frappuccino.

It's called the Horchata Frappuccino and contains salmondmilk, cinnamon dolce syrup, coffee and ice blended together.

For Starbucks’s twist on the recipe, the beverage is topped with whipped cream, a swirl of caramel and cinnamon and sugar sprinkles.

It's available now and will also be part of the permanent menu at participating stores across the U.S. and Canada.

Courtesy: NBC News Channel

