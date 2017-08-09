11 Boats damaged in Taylor Creek Marina fire

A British model who says she was lured to Milan and kidnapped by a criminal who threatened to auction her online is back in Britain and speaking to police.

A British model who says she was lured to Milan and kidnapped by a criminal who threatened to auction her online is back in Britain and speaking to police.

In a first, scientists safely repair a disease-causing gene in human embryos, a step toward one day preventing inherited diseases.

In a first, scientists safely repair a disease-causing gene in human embryos, a step toward one day preventing inherited diseases.

Campbell was the original country crossover musician, with hits like Rhinestone Cowboy and By the Time I Get to Phoenix.

Campbell was the original country crossover musician, with hits like Rhinestone Cowboy and By the Time I Get to Phoenix.

A medical journal report reveals that a safe haven for drug users has been operating in the United States for three years.

A medical journal report reveals that a safe haven for drug users has been operating in the United States for three years.

Disney is launching a new streaming service for its movies, and an ESPN service for some - but not all - sports.

Disney is launching a new streaming service for its movies, and an ESPN service for some - but not all - sports.

Story Video: Click here

Crews were at the scene of an early-morning fire at the Taylor Creek Marina in Fort Pierce that damaged 11 vessels.

According to the St. Lucie County Fire District, the call came in just before 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Officials said the fire was knocked down at 5:39 a.m. but units were still at the scene mopping up when Chopper 5 flew over the area just before 7 a.m.

Sprinklers kept the fire contained until firefighters extinguished it but not before eleven boats were damaged.

Officials said six boats were damaged from the fire and five from water and smoke.

The cause has been determined to be accidental due to an electrical issue that originated in one of the boats.