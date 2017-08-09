11 Boats damaged in Taylor Creek Marina fire - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

11 Boats damaged in Taylor Creek Marina fire

Crews were at the scene of an early-morning fire at the Taylor Creek Marina in Fort Pierce that damaged 11 vessels.

According to the St. Lucie County Fire District, the call came in just before 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Officials said the fire was knocked down at 5:39 a.m. but units were still at the scene mopping up when Chopper 5 flew over the area just before 7 a.m.

Sprinklers kept the fire contained until firefighters extinguished it but not before eleven boats were damaged.

Officials said six boats were damaged from the fire and five from water and smoke.

The cause has been determined to be accidental due to an electrical issue that originated in one of the boats.

