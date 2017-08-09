Diversionary programs not always an option - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Diversionary programs not always an option

Had Tiger Woods been caught asleep behind the wheel just 15 miles north he would not have the option of a diversion program as a result of his DUI charge.

The 15th Circuit in Palm Beach County has offered diversion programs for first time DUI offenders since 2013. In the program, the offender can plead guilty to reckless driving and have DUI adjudication withheld. The offender still has to go through 1-year probation, DUI school, victim impact panels but will not experience a loss of his or her license.

That option is not available if you are suspected and arrested for DUI in the 19th Circuit which covers Martin, St. Lucie, Indian, and Okeechobee counties.

If you are arrested for DUI in the 19th circuit you will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law unless your attorney can argue your case to lessen the charge to reckless driving. 

