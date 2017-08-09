NOAA: 60% chance of above-normal hurricane season

A British model who says she was lured to Milan and kidnapped by a criminal who threatened to auction her online is back in Britain and speaking to police.

In a first, scientists safely repair a disease-causing gene in human embryos, a step toward one day preventing inherited diseases.

Campbell was the original country crossover musician, with hits like Rhinestone Cowboy and By the Time I Get to Phoenix.

A medical journal report reveals that a safe haven for drug users has been operating in the United States for three years.

Disney is launching a new streaming service for its movies, and an ESPN service for some - but not all - sports.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has updated their seasonal forecast and are saying there is a 60% chance of an above normal active hurricane season.

The season has the potential to be extremely active, and could be the most active since 2010.

NOAA officials are predicting there will be between 14 and 19 storms (up from 11-17 storms that were predicted in May), 5-9 hurricanes (unchanged from May), and 2-5 major hurricanes (up from 2-4 in May).

All models are predicting an active storm season.

Reasons behind the active season include weaker vertical wind shear, weaker trade winds, favorable wind patterns off the coast of Africa, water temperatures 1-2 degrees above average in the tropical Atlantic, no El Nino, and early season storms in the main development region (between Africa and the windward islands) means conditions are already setting up to support activity there.

Tropical activity will increase as we approach the peak of hurricane season, September 10th, when storms are most frequent and strongest.

