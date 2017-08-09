Hospital laundry worker returns $9,100 in cash - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Hospital laundry worker returns $9,100 in cash

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) -- A worker at a Rhode Island hospital is earning praise for what he did with money that was literally laundered.

Steven Ledo, a 19-year employee of The Miriam Hospital in Providence, was working the laundry room last month when he noticed $50 and $100 bills billowing out of an open dryer. He gathered up $9,100 in all and turned it over to administrators, who made sure it was returned to an unnamed patient.

He tells The Providence Journal that keeping the money never crossed his mind because of the way his parents raised him.

He says returning the money made him feel "good and clean."

Ledo will be honored by the hospital's president later this month.

