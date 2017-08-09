Security guard admits to abandoning post - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Security guard admits to abandoning post

BALTIMORE (AP) -- A former Department of Defense security guard and Army intelligence officer has admitted to abandoning her work station when she was supposed to be monitoring security cameras.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in Maryland said in a statement that 41-year-old Shawn Penn pleaded guilty Tuesday to making false claims and statements.

From September 2015 to August 2016, officials say Penn told her employer she'd been working when she was actually elsewhere.

Penn was an active duty Army intelligence officer at Fort Meade while also contracting as a security guard for a Department of Defense facility in Anne Arundel County, Maryland. As part of her security job, she had been given "top secret" clearance.

Penn faces up to five years in prison for each of the five counts she pleaded guilty to.

Associated Press 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.