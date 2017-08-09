Prosecutors: Man beat sister, mom with mallet

A British model who says she was lured to Milan and kidnapped by a criminal who threatened to auction her online is back in Britain and speaking to police.

In a first, scientists safely repair a disease-causing gene in human embryos, a step toward one day preventing inherited diseases.

Campbell was the original country crossover musician, with hits like Rhinestone Cowboy and By the Time I Get to Phoenix.

A medical journal report reveals that a safe haven for drug users has been operating in the United States for three years.

Disney is launching a new streaming service for its movies, and an ESPN service for some - but not all - sports.

MALDEN, Mass. (AP) -- Prosecutors say a man bound his sister and 81-year-old mother with plastic ties and then beat them with a rubber mallet inside their Massachusetts home.

John Ferreira, of Melrose, was arraigned Wednesday in Malden on charges of attempted murder and other offenses.

Police allege the 54-year-old man broke into the women's home on Friday, attacked them and then fled. Police say Westborough officers stopped Ferreira's car on Tuesday and arrested him.

Ferreira was ordered held without bail pending an Aug. 16 hearing. It's unclear whether he is being represented by an attorney who could comment on the accusations.