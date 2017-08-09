Prosecutors: Man beat sister, mom with mallet - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Prosecutors: Man beat sister, mom with mallet

MALDEN, Mass. (AP) -- Prosecutors say a man bound his sister and 81-year-old mother with plastic ties and then beat them with a rubber mallet inside their Massachusetts home.

John Ferreira, of Melrose, was arraigned Wednesday in Malden on charges of attempted murder and other offenses.

Police allege the 54-year-old man broke into the women's home on Friday, attacked them and then fled. Police say Westborough officers stopped Ferreira's car on Tuesday and arrested him.

Ferreira was ordered held without bail pending an Aug. 16 hearing. It's unclear whether he is being represented by an attorney who could comment on the accusations.

