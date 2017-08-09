Priest accused of groping girl is released - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Priest accused of groping girl is released

MOORISTOWN, N.J. (AP) -- A newly ordained Roman Catholic priest accused of groping a 13-year-old girl under her skirt won't have to remain in jail while the charges are pending in New Jersey.

A judge ruled Wednesday, rejecting requests from Morris County prosecutors that the Rev. Marcin Nurek remain jailed until the matter is resolved or be required to wear a monitoring device.

The 37-year-old priest was charged last week with child endangerment and criminal sexual contact. He's accused of touching the girl's buttocks over her underwear and telling her she was "sexy."

The Diocese of Paterson has put Nurek on administrative leave. But his lawyer said Wednesday that the diocese has offered to provide Nurek with housing while the charges are pending.

Nurek is an emigrant from Poland. He was ordained into the priesthood in July.

Associated Press 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.