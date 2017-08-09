Priest accused of groping girl is released

In a first, scientists safely repair a disease-causing gene in human embryos, a step toward one day preventing inherited diseases.

Campbell was the original country crossover musician, with hits like Rhinestone Cowboy and By the Time I Get to Phoenix.

Disney is launching a new streaming service for its movies, and an ESPN service for some - but not all - sports.

Because of the active season so far this year, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said it is more likely that the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season will be above normal.

A medical journal report reveals that a safe haven for drug users has been operating in the United States for three years.

MOORISTOWN, N.J. (AP) -- A newly ordained Roman Catholic priest accused of groping a 13-year-old girl under her skirt won't have to remain in jail while the charges are pending in New Jersey.

A judge ruled Wednesday, rejecting requests from Morris County prosecutors that the Rev. Marcin Nurek remain jailed until the matter is resolved or be required to wear a monitoring device.

The 37-year-old priest was charged last week with child endangerment and criminal sexual contact. He's accused of touching the girl's buttocks over her underwear and telling her she was "sexy."

The Diocese of Paterson has put Nurek on administrative leave. But his lawyer said Wednesday that the diocese has offered to provide Nurek with housing while the charges are pending.

Nurek is an emigrant from Poland. He was ordained into the priesthood in July.